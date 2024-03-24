Steem (STEEM) Tops One Day Volume of $24.40 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000502 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $155.05 million and approximately $24.40 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,437.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $483.16 or 0.00716453 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.19 or 0.00133738 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00046834 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.91 or 0.00211909 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00056341 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.46 or 0.00129688 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 458,427,492 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

