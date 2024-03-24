Substratum (SUB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $133.90

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $133.90 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Substratum has traded 187.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007552 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00027105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00015985 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001669 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,508.99 or 1.00016883 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00012007 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.73 or 0.00151476 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0004785 USD and is up 36.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $15.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

