Terra Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $892.27 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Terra coin can now be bought for $1.29 or 0.00001912 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Terra has traded 42.3% higher against the dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $892.27 million and $332.53 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000932 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000645 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Terra

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 693,618,687 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

