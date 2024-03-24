TerraClassicUSD Achieves Market Cap of $269.93 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $269.93 million and $33.19 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00082748 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00022395 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00017385 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00003925 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00008031 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001392 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,965,090,486 coins and its circulating supply is 8,953,756,252 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.