The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Holdings Boosted by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Williams Companies comprises about 1.3% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned 0.05% of Williams Companies worth $22,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMB. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $587,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 32,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herbst Group LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE WMB traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $38.25. 6,820,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,550,315. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average of $35.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $38.76. The company has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.27.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

