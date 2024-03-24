TRON Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TRON has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $8.61 billion and $309.89 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001926 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000933 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000648 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,784,543,541 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is trondao.org.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

