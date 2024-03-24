Trust Wallet Token Self Reported Market Cap Tops $592.98 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Trust Wallet Token has a total market capitalization of $592.98 million and approximately $27.56 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trust Wallet Token token can now be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00002140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000583 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00014309 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is a token. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is the native utility token of the Trust Wallet ecosystem, which serves as a multi-purpose utility token for the Trust Wallet community.Trust Wallet Token (TWT) was created by the team behind Trust Wallet, the popular multi-cryptocurrency wallet application, founded by Viktor Radchenko. The use cases for Trust Wallet Token (TWT) include governance, staking, and access to additional features or benefits within the ecosystem.”

