Ultra (UOS) Achieves Market Cap of $95.90 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 24th. During the last week, Ultra has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $95.90 million and $1.39 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000388 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,914.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $475.76 or 0.00711002 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00056358 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.95 or 0.00129936 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00017270 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001310 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,088,328 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 369,088,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.25341 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,276,367.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

