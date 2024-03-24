Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $1,276,498,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 108.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,128,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $840,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,893 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 62.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,496,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,119,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

Read Our Latest Report on UNP

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $3.14 on Friday, reaching $244.97. 1,676,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,087. The firm has a market cap of $149.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.