Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Sold by Custos Family Office LLC

Custos Family Office LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,068 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 53,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 627.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 19,013 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,005,000. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

VWOB stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.91. 368,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,797. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.36. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.3163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

