Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,770,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,449 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $276,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $49.94. 9,289,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,286,909. The company has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.22. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.