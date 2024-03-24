Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Boosted by Helen Stephens Group LLC

Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.0% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $41.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,168,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,240,528. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.16.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

