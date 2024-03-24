Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Boosted by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.4% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,820 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,593 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $128,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $119.08. 812,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,087. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.04. The company has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $120.03.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

