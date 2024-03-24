Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Stock Position Boosted by Pachira Investments Inc.

Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up 4.4% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pachira Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $79,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGV stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,769. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.45. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $96.12 and a 1-year high of $118.77.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.