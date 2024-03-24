Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s 6th Largest Position

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,492,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,045 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 5.7% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $372,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 141,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,735,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.45. 2,145,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,592. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $161.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.24.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

