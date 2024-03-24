W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,535 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 438.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of WPC stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.96. 1,481,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,306. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.30. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $78.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.865 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on WPC

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.