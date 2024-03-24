WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Reaches $0.0253 on Major Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $19.35 million and approximately $47,869.97 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 53.9% against the dollar.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00018077 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.77 or 0.00133492 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009121 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

