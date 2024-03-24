WOW-token Price Hits $0.0221 on Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. WOW-token has a total market cap of $221.39 million and $59.31 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002105 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000574 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00014571 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005131 BTC.
- Altura (ALU) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000113 BTC.
WOW-token Profile
WOW is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.