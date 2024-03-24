WOW-token Trading Down 0.5% This Week (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $221.39 million and $59.31 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000586 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00014309 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000111 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02214176 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

