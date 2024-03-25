BNB (BNB) Trading Up 3.8% This Week

BNB (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 24th. During the last seven days, BNB has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. BNB has a market cap of $87.07 billion and $1.85 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $582.27 or 0.00867630 BTC on popular exchanges.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,537,146 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,537,290.48026088. The last known price of BNB is 552.76393874 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2121 active market(s) with $1,813,057,248.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

