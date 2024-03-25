First National Financial Co. (FN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on April 15th

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.204 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of TSE:FN traded up C$0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting C$37.18. 32,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,031. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.80. First National Financial has a 52 week low of C$32.86 and a 52 week high of C$41.80. The company has a market cap of C$2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,070.47.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.83.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

