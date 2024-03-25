Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in AT&T were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.98. 26,169,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,992,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $121.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.