Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC) Plans $0.02 Interim Dividend

Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.017 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.
