Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) to Issue $0.50 Annual Dividend

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Shares of MSDL stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,236. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.05.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $100.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.34 million.
