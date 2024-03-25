Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Mullen Group Price Performance

Shares of Mullen Group stock opened at C$14.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.04. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$12.82 and a twelve month high of C$16.43. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. Mullen Group had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of C$498.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$500.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 1.3437788 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTL shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Acumen Capital reduced their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.61.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

