Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Shares of Mullen Group stock opened at C$14.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.04. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$12.82 and a twelve month high of C$16.43. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. Mullen Group had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of C$498.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$500.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 1.3437788 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.
