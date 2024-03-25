Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0737 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Northland Power Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS NPIFF opened at $16.61 on Monday. Northland Power has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99.
About Northland Power
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Northland Power
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Top 3 Stocks Bought By Members of Congress In the First Quarter
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Shifting Momentum in Utilities, Time to Buy?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Short Interest Could Send These 2 Stocks Flying
Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.