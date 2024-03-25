PaLM AI (PALM) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $104.14 Million

PaLM AI (PALM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. In the last seven days, PaLM AI has traded down 26.5% against the dollar. One PaLM AI token can now be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00001940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PaLM AI has a total market cap of $104.14 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PaLM AI Token Profile

PaLM AI’s genesis date was November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 79,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official message board is palmaierc.medium.com. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc. The official website for PaLM AI is palmai.tech.

PaLM AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 79,000,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 1.18120921 USD and is up 6.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,604,708.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

