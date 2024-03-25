Spin Master Corp. (SNMSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0442 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Spin Master’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Spin Master Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of SNMSF opened at $25.24 on Monday. Spin Master has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average of $25.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Spin Master from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

