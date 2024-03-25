The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,578 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,887,754 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,148,402,000 after purchasing an additional 994,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,142,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,530,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 411.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,663,976,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,859,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,014,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,407 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.23.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.7 %

DIS stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,144,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,622,154. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $117.66. The stock has a market cap of $212.54 billion, a PE ratio of 71.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

