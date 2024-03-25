Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTSHF) to Issue Dividend of $0.54 on April 15th

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.5375 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous dividend of $0.25.
Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of WTSHF stock opened at $19.21 on Monday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.26.
About Westshore Terminals Investment
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Westshore Terminals Investment
- Trading Halts Explained
- Top 3 Stocks Bought By Members of Congress In the First Quarter
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Shifting Momentum in Utilities, Time to Buy?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Short Interest Could Send These 2 Stocks Flying
Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.