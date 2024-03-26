14,545 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Acquired by Cresta Advisors Ltd.

Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.77. The company had a trading volume of 34,414,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,670,484. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $108.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.42.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2952 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.