17,993 Shares in Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL) Bought by Whitcomb & Hess Inc.

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. owned about 0.27% of Cambria Global Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GVAL. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cambria Global Value ETF by 343.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,005,000.

Shares of BATS:GVAL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.24. 2,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.31. The stock has a market cap of $141.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.94.

About Cambria Global Value ETF

The Cambria Global Value ETF (GVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to select the top 25% of countries from a list of 45 developed and emerging economies, then selects approximately 100 securities from those countries. GVAL was launched on Mar 12, 2014 and is managed by Cambria.

