6,744 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Trust Co of the South purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $963,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $445,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TFC. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC remained flat at $37.60 during midday trading on Tuesday. 5,724,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,977,518. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $38.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average is $33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.59%.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.