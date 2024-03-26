Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Adler Group S.A. (ETR:ADJ – Get Free Report) shot up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €0.19 ($0.20) and last traded at €0.18 ($0.20). 128,497 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 56,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.18 ($0.19).

Adler Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 957.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is €0.27 and its 200 day moving average is €0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.01, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Adler Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adler Group SA engages in the purchase, management, and development of multifamily residential real estate properties in Germany. It operates through Residential Property Management, Adler RE, Consus, and Privatization segments. The company is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units, as well as It also engages in holding, operating, and selling commercial units; and the modernization, maintenance, real estate investment, development of middle income houses, and management of non-vacant units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adler Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adler Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.