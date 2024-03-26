Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Trading 0.1% Higher

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €25.91 ($28.16) and last traded at €25.70 ($27.93). 596,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,170,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €25.68 ($27.91).

Aixtron Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €31.34 and a 200 day moving average price of €32.40.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and offers deposition processes, consulting, training, customer support, and other related services, as well as peripheral devices and services for the operation of its systems.

