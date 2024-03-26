Artis REIT (TSE:AX) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Artis REIT (TSE:AX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Artis REIT Stock Performance
Artis REIT has a 1-year low of C$12.82 and a 1-year high of C$14.42.
Artis REIT (TSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$80.89 million for the quarter.
Artis REIT Company Profile
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.
