BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BANFP opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $27.96.

