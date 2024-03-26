Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $70,397.85 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,384.40 billion and $36.19 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $70,397.85 on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $493.44 or 0.00700934 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00058843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00128529 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,665,337 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

