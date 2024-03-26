Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.98

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Boston Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 222.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Boston Properties to earn $7.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.

Boston Properties Stock Down 0.8 %

Boston Properties stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.36. The stock had a trading volume of 129,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,822. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $73.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,446,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,645,232,000 after acquiring an additional 62,539 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $857,967,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,628,000 after purchasing an additional 528,634 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 107,870.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985,706 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,321,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,377,000 after purchasing an additional 77,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Articles

