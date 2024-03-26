Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Position Boosted by Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $18,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,807. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.70 and a 200 day moving average of $78.12.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 18.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CP. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

