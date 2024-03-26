Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Trading Down 0.1%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €117.05 ($127.23) and last traded at €118.10 ($128.37). 72,561 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 94,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at €118.25 ($128.53).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €110.25 and a 200-day moving average of €94.93.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmology and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmology segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases, such as ametropia (refraction), cataracts, glaucoma, and renital disorders.

