Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Holdings Reduced by Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,273 shares during the quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $21,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 28.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CSL stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $388.56. 392,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,955. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $392.63.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSL

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.