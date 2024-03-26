Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Increases Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Carlyle Secured Lending has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Carlyle Secured Lending has a payout ratio of 86.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Carlyle Secured Lending to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.7%.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CGBD opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.60. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 52 week low of $13.07 and a 52 week high of $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 38.19%. The firm had revenue of $62.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

CGBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Carlyle Secured Lending

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGBD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 108,579 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 396,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 31,046 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 220,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

(Get Free Report)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.