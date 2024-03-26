Casper (CSPR) Price Up 5% Over Last 7 Days

Casper (CSPR) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Casper has a market cap of $480.40 million and $15.83 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0404 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,481,685,819 coins and its circulating supply is 11,893,437,540 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,479,392,940 with 11,888,960,258 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.0413274 USD and is up 3.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $13,491,722.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

