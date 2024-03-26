Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Increases Dividend to $0.75 Per Share

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Centerspace has increased its dividend payment by an average of 61.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Centerspace has a dividend payout ratio of -417.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Centerspace to earn $4.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.3%.

Shares of CSR stock opened at $55.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.71 and its 200-day moving average is $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $841.45 million, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. Centerspace has a 1 year low of $46.74 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

In other news, Director John A. Schissel acquired 500 shares of Centerspace stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Centerspace by 5.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Centerspace by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Centerspace by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Centerspace by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 0.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSR shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

