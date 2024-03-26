Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) Shares Up 0.7%

Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.38 and last traded at $63.31. Approximately 26,198 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 39,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.85.

Columbia India Consumer ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $139.28 million, a PE ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.87.

Get Columbia India Consumer ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia India Consumer ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 76.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF in the third quarter valued at about $220,000.

Columbia India Consumer ETF Company Profile

The Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INDXX India Consumer index, a market-cap-weighted index of 30 Indian consumer-sector stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange or the Bombay Stock Exchange. INCO was launched on Aug 10, 2011 and is managed by Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia India Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia India Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.