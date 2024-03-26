Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Buys 232 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin makes up approximately 1.3% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $549.16. 425,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,517. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $514.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $308.26 and a one year high of $561.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566 in the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $602.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $588.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on PH

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

