Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Increases Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,083 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for about 1.1% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $572.20.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $704.81. 436,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.15 and a 12 month high of $732.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $656.61 and a 200-day moving average of $541.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.74 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.9 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.44%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

