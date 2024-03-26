Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Raises Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.56. 2,692,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,607,504. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.96. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

