Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Raises Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:APD traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,535. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The company has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.57 and a 200 day moving average of $264.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

